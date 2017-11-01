Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness crowned winners of Celebrity Hunted

The Wanted singers Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran have been crowned winners of the celebrity version of reality thriller show Hunted.

The pair were the last left standing in the Channel 4 programme, which saw well-known couples use all means possible to evade professional chasers, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Tension reached boiling point in Tuesday night’s final of the show as Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews were finally tracked down after two weeks on the run.

But there were some touch-and-go moments for the winners, with one particularly awkward moment finding Kaneswaran struggling to scale a spiked fence in his skinny jeans.

Commenting after their victory, they said: “For all who’ve helped us along the way… who have been affected by cancer, there’s a lot to be proud of.”

Former contestants and Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom took to Twitter to congratulate the pair, commenting: “Huge Congratulations – Well done boys @JayMcGuiness @SivaKaneswaran for outwitting @Hunted_HQ #CelebrityHunted Please keep donating #SU2C.”

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield added: “Actually just cheered out loud! Great job @SivaKaneswaran @JayMcGuiness #celebrityhunted #StandUpToCancer.”

Thanking everybody involved for his time on the show for a good cause, Kaneswaran posted: “U guys didn’t make it easy, but what a GREAT cause @SU2C. Thank you so much @Hunted_HQ, everybody that helped us & to everybody that donated.”

After the finale was broadcast, the show’s Twitter account shared a dramatic trailer for a new series of the original Hunted show, due to air next year.

McGuiness jokingly told the charity campaign after their big win: “We are geniuses – we are.”