Sister Sledge to carry on gigging despite death of founder member Joni

The remaining members of Sister Sledge said they intend to go ahead with their planned shows this year in memory of Joni Sledge, after her death at the age of 60.

The singer was found dead by a friend at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday.

The rest of the band were due to perform at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on May 27, as part of SpringFest Official, and said they had decided to go on with the show as well as the rest of their 2017 concert schedule.

In a statement, they said: “Sister Sledge – Debbie, Kim and the Sledge family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have extended their love and support during this difficult and challenging time of mourning, in the wake of the passing of our beloved sister Joni Sledge.

We love you Joni.

“Joni was a beautiful person, phenomenal artist and producer, a brilliant businesswoman and a powerhouse!

“One of her greatest loves and joys was performing live with her family. In the spirit of Joni’s powerful strength of character, zest for life and spreading joy through music, we are committed to continuing her legacy.

“Therefore, in this new 2017 concert season, and in the true Sister Sledge family tradition, we will embrace and celebrate Joni, dedicating every concert in honour of her remarkable and beautiful life. WE ARE SISTERS. We are one … We are Flo’s daughters. We are Family! WE ARE WAMOWS!”

Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971. They are known for songs such as We Are Family and Lost In Music.