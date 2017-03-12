Sister Sledge star Joni found dead in her home

Chic star Nile Rodgers has paid tribute to Sister Sledge star Joni Sledge after the singer died at the age of 60.

Nile and Bernard Edwards wrote and produced Sister Sledge’s hit album We Are Family, which featured their biggest disco hits including the title track and The Greatest Dancer.

Back: Debbie (left) and Kathy, Front: Joni (left) and Kim (PA)

Nile paid tribute to Joni on Twitter:

#RIPJoniSledge #WeAreFamily My heartfelt condolences to your family because they are my family too. We did something pretty amazing together https://t.co/2UPcaD1zUL — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 12, 2017

Joni and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page said:

The band’s official Twitter page shared this moving tribute.

We love you Joni. pic.twitter.com/6Zxj6gLoQh — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) March 12, 2017

Other stars also paid tribute:

So sorry to hear that Joni Sledge has passed, my condolences to her family, friends and love ones. #Sistersledge we are family! #RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VoS8hx70dl — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) March 12, 2017

At dinner with friends, funny how quickly the conversation turns to Sister Souljah, Sister Sledge & The Pointer Sisters pic.twitter.com/1ZhbHl9KVv — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 12, 2017

Joni was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band’s publicist Biff Warren has said. A cause of death has not been determined.

She is survived by an adult son.