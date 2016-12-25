Sir Tom Jones thanks fans for 'continued support' in 2016 after death of his wife

Sir Tom Jones has thanked fans for their “continued support” after the death of his wife earlier this year.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas, your continued support this year has lifted me and I hope you have a day full of merriment.”

Lady Melinda Rose Woodward died from lung cancer earlier this year at the age of 75 after the couple were married for 59 years.

In October Sir Tom revealed he dreams about his late wife and is devastated when he wakes up to realise she is not there.

He told the Sunday People: “I hear her voice. I see her a lot at night. When I dream that she’s still here and then I wake up and she’s not, that’s the hardest.”

The singer admitted he cannot contemplate finding a new relationship, saying: “I haven’t even thought about that – I really haven’t.”