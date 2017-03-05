Sir Tom Jones: Priscilla and I are 'just friends'

It was a perfect celebrity coupling – but Sir Tom Jones has denied he’s dating Priscilla Presley.

The Voice coach, 76, was said to have struck up a romance with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, 71.

But the Daily Star Sunday quoted the crooner as saying: “Priscilla is a friend of mine. I’ve known her for years.

Sir Tom Jones (Ian West/PA)

“It’s not true that we’re dating or in a relationship. We are just friends. But good friends.”

Sir Tom said it was still “too early” for him to start dating again.

Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973, four years before his death in 1977, while Sir Tom was left devastated when his wife of 59 years, Linda, died of cancer in April 2016.

Priscilla Presley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Tom has previously said of his marriage: “It was solid. We had a solid marriage that nothing could shake and we both felt that.

“I felt very lucky to have fallen in love at an early age. We were teenagers, we fell in love, not just in lust.”