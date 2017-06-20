Sir Paul McCartney to reveal Australian tour details

Sir Paul McCartney has thrilled Australian fans with news that he will be touring down under for the first time in 24 years.

The star will officially announce his tour in a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, during which he will also reveal the full list of venues and dates he will play in December.

Comedian Tim Minchin, a long-time fan of Macca, will host the Q&A, and the singer’s Australian tour promoter Frontier is sourcing questions from fans on its Facebook page ahead of the announcement.

Sir Paul will also visit New Zealand (MJ KIM/MPL Communications/PA)

Sir Paul’s tour is also expected to take in New Zealand and will follow a stint in North and South America between July and October.

The 75-year-old has only toured in Australia three times before – once with the Beatles in 1964, again with Wings in 1975, and as a solo artist in 1993.

Macca previously toured Australia with The Beatles (PA)

He cancelled a tour in 2002 out of respect for victims of the Bali bombings, but did not reschedule.

Fans shared their excitement at the prospect of seeing their idol perform.

i can't believe paul mccartney is finally touring australia this is like 14 year old me's dream — James (@uItralightmeme) June 20, 2017