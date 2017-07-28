Sir Mick Jagger reveals Skepta team up as one of two new tracks

Sir Mick Jagger has released a collaboration with Skepta as one of two new tracks.

The Rolling Stones frontman teamed up with the grime artist for England Lost and debuted the results of their work on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music.

He soon followed up by tweeting the songs and clips from their videos, telling fans: “When I started writing England Lost I imagined a British rapper on the track @Skepta stepped in at a moments notice.”

When I started writing England Lost I imagined a British rapper on the track @Skepta stepped in at a moments notice https://t.co/h4WzTNorVU pic.twitter.com/8r6uLa9Ad6 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 27, 2017

England Lost’s video stars Beauty And The Beast actor Luke Evans, who tweeted: “Remember that secret project I teased you with a few weeks ago? Here’s what I was up to… #EnglandLost”

Remember that secret project I teased you with a few weeks ago? Here's what I was up to... #EnglandLost https://t.co/KklTXAeGIo pic.twitter.com/a4YIlAIIla — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) July 27, 2017

Sir Mick also debuted Gotta Get A Grip, tweeting: “I started writing these two songs a few weeks back and wanted to get them out to you straight away.”

I started writing these two songs a few weeks back and wanted to get them out to you straight away https://t.co/QBa0WdD9Dr #NewMusic #OutNow pic.twitter.com/s0JLpTiizF — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 27, 2017

Skepta was rumoured to be working with Sir Mick, who turned 74 yesterday, when an Instagram photo of them together in a studio emerged earlier in July.

@skeptagram and @mickjagger in the studio. Photo by @shaneaveli A post shared by SKEPTA FAN PAGE (@skeptagram) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Talking to Lowe about England Lost, Sir Mick said: “It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history.

“It’s about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity. That’s how I was feeling when I was writing.”

On Gotta Get A Grip he said: “The message I suppose is despite all those things that are happening, you’ve got to get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

He said of Skepta: “He really wants to get the best out of himself. He’s quite serious in some ways, but funny.”