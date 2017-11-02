Sir Kenneth Branagh: Hollywood is going through a sea change

Sir Kenneth Branagh has dubbed the Hollywood abuse scandal a “horrible wake-up call”.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is the subject of police investigations in London, Los Angeles and New York.

Sir Kenneth, who is directing an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express, told ITV show Lorraine: “I think it feels like a sea change.

“It is about the abuse of power and it’s not just (Hollywood) but it’s clearly across other areas and other work places.

Harvey Weinstein (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

“I think it’s a horrible, horrible wake-up call to what has never been acceptable and never can be acceptable and may now, in some profound way, I hope, change for the better.”

Weinstein was due to produce an adaptation of the Artemis Fowl novels by Sir Kenneth, who received one of his five Oscar nominations for a role in a film by the producer.

The actor and director spoke as allegations were also made against directors James Toback and Brett Ratner and screen star Dustin Hoffman.

Ratner has announced he will “step away” from work with Warner Bros after the Los Angeles Times reported claims by six women that he had subjected them to sexual harassment or misconduct.

A representative for Ratner said: “In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros-related activities.

Brett Ratner (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

“I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Hoffman has come forward to apologise amid an allegation of sexual harassment against a 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Weinstein, 65, has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Toback has not been directly contactable, but has denied allegations via The Los Angeles Times and in a Rolling Stone interview.