Sir Elton John on Diana: ‘The world lost an angel’

Back to Showbiz Home

Sir Elton John has remembered Diana, Princess of Wales on the 20th anniversary of her death.

The singer, 70, posted a picture on Instagram of the pair together, with his arm around the Princess.

“20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP”, wrote Sir Elton, who had been a close friend of Diana.

 

20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP @ejaf

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

The star famously performed an alternative version of his poignant song Candle In The Wind in honour of Diana at her funeral, held days after she was killed in a Paris car crash.

Prince Harry later revealed the song touched him on the day, telling a BBC documentary: “Elton John’s song was incredibly emotional, that was part of this whole trigger system which nearly brought me to the point of crying in public, which I’m glad I didn’t do.”

On the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2007, Sir Elton opened and closed a Wembley Stadium concert organised by the Duke of Cambridge and his brother in memory of their mother.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, TV, Royal, Diana, John, UK, Diana, Elton John, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz