Sir Cliff Richard and The Shadows could get back together

Sir Cliff Richard has hinted that he could reunite with The Shadows.

The Shadows were the 76-year-old’s first backing band.

The Daily Mirror quoted the star as saying: “The fans ask if me and The Shadows are going to get back together and we have decided ‘Yes we will’.”

Sir Cliff Richard and The Shadows (Fiona Hansen/PA)

He joked: “We are going to celebrate our 100 years together.”

Sir Cliff, who is back with more music after an investigation into sex allegations was dropped, last got together with the band for a tour in 2009.