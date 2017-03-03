Sir Bruce Forsyth's life 'was saved by NHS doctors'

Sir Bruce Forsyth has returned home from hospital after his life was reportedly saved by NHS doctors.

The veteran entertainer spent five nights in intensive care at St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey after developing a severe chest infection, according to reports.

Sir Bruce’s manager confirmed he would be returning home on Friday while a source told the Daily Mirror his life had been saved by NHS staff.

Ian Wilson told the Press Association: “Sir Bruce Forsyth is scheduled to return home from hospital later today and would like to thank everyone for their good wishes.

“He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter’s Hospital for their kindness and care.”

His wife, Lady Wilnelia, had been at the hospital over the past week, a friend of the former Strictly Come Dancing host told the the Daily Mail.