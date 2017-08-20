Sir Bruce Forsyth’s family to announce funeral details ‘in coming days’

Sir Bruce Forsyth’s family have yet to make funeral arrangements following his death, the veteran entertainer’s manager has said.

Sir Bruce died on Friday aged 89 after the recent deterioration of his health.

A statement from his manager Ian Wilson said that plans have yet to be made by the family, but that an announcement is due in the next few days.

Sir Bruce Forsyth (John Stillwell/PA)

The statement read: “It is less than 48 hours at the time of issuing this statement that Sir Bruce passed away.

“The family have barely discussed let alone finalised arrangements.

“An announcement will be made in the coming days.”

The death of the Sir Bruce, whose litany of TV credits include The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, Strictly Come Dancing and Tonight At The London Palladium, was felt strongly by his fans, who tuned in in their millions on Saturday night to watch a repeat of one-off programme When Miranda Met Bruce.

The TV show, which first aired in 2013 and saw comic Miranda Hart interviewing Sir Bruce about his career, was added to the schedule shortly after his death.

One of my favourite and honoured jobs on @BBCOne now. When Miranda Met Bruce. Hope you like it. Recorded in 2013. pic.twitter.com/0apkrFD2qR — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 19, 2017

The broadcast drew an average of 3.3 million viewers with a peak of 4.2 million when it aired between 8.10pm and 9.15pm.

Stars from across the entertainment industry have shared their sadness over Sir Bruce’s death, while remembering his decades in front of the camera.

Sir Elton John was among the many to pay tribute to the TV favourite, praising the “brilliant comedian, television host and lovely man” and adding that it was an “honour” to have worked with him.

Sir Bruce’s close friend, comedian Jimmy Tarbuck, credited him with “changing his life”.

Tarbuck recalled his first meeting with Sir Bruce as he spoke of their friendship.

So sad to hear about the death of the legendary Bruce Forsyth. It was such an honour to work with him – a brilliant comedian, television host and a lovely man. A treasured part of my life since I was a young boy. My condolences to Wilnelia and his family. #RIP #BruceForsyth A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

He told BBC Breakfast: “He was always Mr Forsyth to me because he did help change my life. He was unique – he could play the piano with Nat King Cole, he could dance with Sammy Davis Jr, he could take over Have I Got News For You, and most importantly he could annoy Sean Connery on the golf course, which always tickled me.”

Comedian and singer Russ Abbot, another of the many stars to speak about Sir Bruce, said “there will never be another Bruce”.

In a statement to the Press Association, Abbot said: “A great, great loss to the country and personally a great loss to me as a friend. Our thoughts are with Winnie and the family.”

Sir Bruce’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Tess Daly, Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and Claudia Winkleman, broadcasters Piers Morgan, Chris Evans and Stephen Fry and the Prime Minister Theresa May are among the many others to have paid tribute.

Sir Bruce Forsyth (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sir Bruce leaves behind six children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his third wife, former Miss World, Lady Wilnelia Merced.

Sir Bruce’s family announced his death on Friday in a statement saying the TV veteran had “passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children”.

The statement from Mr Wilson continued: “A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy… being ill!’ Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia.”

The family thanked everyone for their well wishes to Sir Bruce “over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.