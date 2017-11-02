Sinitta’s date unaware of her pop star credentials on First Dates

Singer Sinitta was shocked to learn that her date on the celebrity edition of First Dates was unaware of her pop star prowess.

The So Macho singer, who enjoyed success in the 1980s, was one of the stars looking to find love in the charity special of the Channel 4 reality programme for Stand Up To Cancer.

However, the 54-year-old was surprised when her date for the evening, a self-proclaimed music-loving father had never heard of her.

Sinitta and Nick on First Dates (Dave King/Channel 4)

Nick told her: “I can’t recall any of your repertoire… I don’t know whether to feel rude or out of touch.”

But the singer said it was “great” to meet somebody who knew nothing of her career and the pair agreed to go on a second date.

During the episode, Sinitta also spoke of her former partner Simon Cowell, and criticised his commitment to their previous relationship.

Sinitta told viewers that “Simon was the first time I was actually in love with somebody”, before detailing how the pair were “on and off” for approximately three decades.

She said that Cowell would regularly “go off again” when he became close to other women and explained how her wanting to have children contributed to a rift between them.

There was also romance in the air for radio DJ Roman Kemp, who impressed his date Lucy with his impression of Sir David Attenborough and pictures of his father, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Roman Kemp and Lucy on First Dates (Dave King/Channel 4)

“I was a little bit worried she would fancy my dad more,” he said, as he told how he considered his parents to be the perfect example of true love.

But it was television’s Jan Leeming, 75, who received the biggest surprise after her date Richard managed to hoodwink her into believing he did not know who she was for the entire date.

After she told viewers that her history of five marriages tended to put off prospective partners, she said she hoped that she could get at least half an hour into the blind date before the “penny drops”.

When Richard asked her about her career, he revealed that he had recognised her straight away and said: “Why should it put me off?”