Singer Tyrese Gibson has tied the knot - but is being very mysterious about it

Sorry, everyone, but Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.

The Grammy-nominated singer, actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine’s Day wedding.

He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.

Tyrese doesn’t mention the name of his new bride, but offers some description in the wordy caption.

Apparently, the Shame singer’s wife has grace and elegance and is “college educated with multiple degrees” – and he says she will serve as an example to his nine-year-old daughter Shayla.

Tyrese was married to Shayla’s mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.

He added that celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to “focus on the gift of the present.”