Singer Tyrese Gibson has tied the knot - but is being very mysterious about it
Sorry, everyone, but Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.
The Grammy-nominated singer, actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine’s Day wedding.
He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.
So many people give a lot of power to "The Ring" as a man I had to wait till I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART.... Not to worry I won't be updating you guys on every detail and every aspect of our life..... We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves....... Our way.... during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said "Don't make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love.... You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way...... #Amen The future isn't always promised but what's certain is we're all capable of making a commitment to wake up everyday and love someone the best way you can... It's quite simple.......... it's #GrownManSeason we feel the purity of Gods presence all over this union He's walking with us so no weapons formed- this will last..... We're so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes.... Life's a trip.... Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires........ I got #MyBlackQueen I didn't just marry her I married my daughters new example...... Grace, elegance, college educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated, - We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what's yours.... #Amen
Tyrese doesn’t mention the name of his new bride, but offers some description in the wordy caption.
Apparently, the Shame singer’s wife has grace and elegance and is “college educated with multiple degrees” – and he says she will serve as an example to his nine-year-old daughter Shayla.
Tyrese was married to Shayla’s mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.
He added that celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to “focus on the gift of the present.”
