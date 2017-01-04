Singer Stacy Francis joins Celebrity Big Brother house and is 'edited out'

American singer Stacy Francis has been “edited” out of Celebrity Big Brother just hours after entering the house as part of the show’s inaugural task.

The latest series of the hit Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the reality television programme.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5)

As they entered the house, All Star celebrities (who include James Jordan and Austin Armacost) were invited to become producers of the show and “edit” someone out of the programme over the first few days.

They were taken to a separate room to watch their fellow housemates arrive and decide who was to be frozen out.

Stacy, 47, looked emotional after she was told she would be forced to wear a beige tracksuit with “edited out” on the back and would initially be deprived of her personal belongings.

On Twitter, some viewers said the “editing out” was a mean game to play and amounted to bullying.

This #cbbuk 'editing out' business is daft and just basically bullying, who thought of this? — Alice Parsons (@AliceParsons) January 3, 2017

Was loving #CBBUK but exclusion is bullying..not cool — CHA (@CharIsabella_) January 3, 2017

@CBBUK 'editing out' awful example of bullying. Kids will copy this back at school tomorrow. #bullying #CBBUK — Tim Dare (@timdare) January 3, 2017

This whole editing people out sits really uncomfortable with me. Its basically bullying to get entertainment from isolating someone 😞 #CBBUK — BlendedtoPerfection (@SamanthaBTP) January 3, 2017

Disgusted by @CelebrityBigBro I know it's a game show, but that's bullying! Stacy must be feeling terrible right now #shameonyou #cbbuk — Neil Ashton (@Neil__Ashton) January 3, 2017

As the launch show ended, CBB presenter Emma Willis revealed two additional celebrities would enter the house on Friday.