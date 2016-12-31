Singer Sia files to end two-year marriage

Grammy-nominated singer Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years.

The Chandelier singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her marriage to film-maker Erik Anders Lang, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Sia performing (Joe Giddens/PA)



The former couple have no children together and a prenuptial agreement. They were married in August 2014 and separated on December 7.

Australian singer Sia is nominated for three Grammys this year, including best pop vocal album for This Is Acting.

Film-maker Erik has created documentaries for Louis Vuitton, Honda and MTV.