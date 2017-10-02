Singer Shania Twain adds second Dublin date

Country star Shania Twain has added a second Dublin concert for 2018.

The 'Still The One' singer has already sold out two concerts at Dublin's 3 Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Promoters MCD say a second Dublin date will be added for September 27, 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 5.

The concert dates in Ireland and the UK will be the first time she has toured here in 13 years.

Her new album 'Now' was released on September 29th with the singles 'Swingin' With My Eyes Closed' and 'Life's About to Get Good'.

It is the first time Shania has taken the role of sole songwriter and co-producer.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold 90 million albums worldwide and remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.

Her albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, 'Shania Twain', 'Come On Over' and 'Up!'.