Singer Grace Jones hopes her ‘amazing’ late mother would be proud

Singer Grace Jones has told how she hoped her late mother would be proud of her as she joined a couch-full of celebrities for The Jonathan Ross Show.

The Jamaican star, 69, appears on this week’s pre-recorded episode of the ITV programme, just weeks after burying her much-loved mother, Marjorie.

She told Ross: “We were extremely close…I need(ed) to wait to come on (the show) with you and have her going “You go girl, I’m proud of you, and you live for me now”.”

Grace Jones performing British Summer Time in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“I believe she was like a supermodel in her day, even without modelling. She was a super athlete, and she had the most amazing lyric soprano voice. She wore all these amazing hats.

“We all sewed together. I really believe that she instilled the perfection, the details (in me) because sewing is about details, you pick your threads, you pick your buttons…and she used to give me the most difficult parts to do.”

Jones pays tribute to her former church-singer mother in Bloodlights And Bami, Sophie Fiennes’s latest documentary delving into the life of Jones the model, musician and actor.

Revealing how musical talent runs deep in her family’s DNA, she joked that her eight-year-old granddaughter was already outdoing her in terms of talent.

“She is way beyond me already,” she said. “She is playing classical piano without even looking at the keys, she is an amazing dancer, she’s painting, she is amazing.”

But she also joked that the child’s “flaming red hair” and “Irish, Scottish” looks often lead airport customs to ask if she is “adopted” when the pair travel together to Jamaica.

Jones also attributed her positive attitude to failed relationships to her mother’s influence, remembering especially her explosive split with former partner Dolph Lundgren.

She said: “We are still really good friends. I always make friends, even after war. I think that is important. I absolutely have to make the effort (to make up with people) and I make the effort to do that. I think my mum would have done that, you see.”

Jones will be joined by grime star Stormzy, TV chef Nadiya Hussain, The X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger and comedian Micky Flanagan when she appears on Saturday night’s show, airing at 9.40pm on Saturday.