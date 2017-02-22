Singer Chris Brown ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

A US judge has ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her.

The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and not attempt to contact her.

The order also calls for Chris to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

Karrueche wrote in court documents that Chris had repeatedly threatened her since December in text messages and through friends.

The order, which was granted on Friday, was first reported on Tuesday by celebrity website TMZ.

Karrueche also accused the singer of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down some stairs a few years ago.

Her filing does not offer any additional specifics or note if she reported the events to police. It states that no-one was present at the time.

Chris and Karrueche dated after the singer pleaded guilty to felony assault for an attack on Rihanna in 2009 just hours before the Grammy Awards.

A judge ended Chris’s probation in 2015, after several missteps that included punching a man outside a Washington hotel and stints in rehab.

The singer also underwent domestic violence and anger management counselling.

A facility that treated Chris wrote in a 2014 letter to the judge overseeing his probation in the Rihanna case that the singer was being treated for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and past substance abuse.

Chris’s career faltered after the Rihanna attack but eventually rebounded and his album F.A.M.E won a Grammy award in 2012.