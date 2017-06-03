Singer Brandy released from hospital after collapse

Singer Brandy Norwood has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

In a statement shared on the singer’s Twitter account, it was said that her rigorous schedule, including concerts and personal appearances, had taken their toll.

“Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been travelling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances,” the statement read.

“In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally.”

The Grammy Award-winner was in the studio late on Thursday and went directly to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45am flight.

“The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days,” the statement read.

Message from Team Brandy. pic.twitter.com/5LDTlF6Yhk — b r 💣n d Y (@4everBrandy) June 2, 2017

The star – who goes by the mononym Brandy – is known for several hits including The Boy Is Mine, Sittin’ Up In My Room and Have You Ever.

She has also acted in various movies and TV shows, including Moesha and The Game.