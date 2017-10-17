Singer Bjork reveals further details of sexual harassment claims

Bjork has made further allegations about being sexually harassed – after director Lars Von Trier issued a statement rejecting her claim.

The Icelandic singer, 51, alleged she was sexually harassed by an unnamed director in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Danish director Von Trier, who worked with Bjork on Dancer In The Dark, issued a statement to Danish publication Jyllands-Posten, denying the allegations.

Bjork has issued a further statement (Yui Mok/PA)

“That is not the case — although we didn’t get along, that’s a fact,” the statement said.

“On the other hand, she delivered one of the greatest ever performances in my films.”

Now Bjork has now issued a further statement, saying she wanted to give “a more detailed description of my experience with a Danish director”.

Without naming him, she said in a post on her Facebook page that she wanted to talk in the spirit of the Me Too social media campaign to expose the true scale of abuse experienced by women, which was prompted by the allegations made by Hollywood actresses against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“It feels extremely difficult to come out with something of this nature into the public, especially when immediately ridiculed by offenders,” she said.

Von Trier issued a statement denying the allegations (Ian West/PA)

“I fully sympathise with everyone who hesitates, even for years. But I feel it is the right time, especially now when it could make a change.”

She alleged there had been “whispered sexual offers” and that the unnamed director “wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of all crew or alone and stroked me sometimes for minutes against my wishes”.

Von Trier’s Danish film company Zentropa Entertainment said there would be no further comment following the statement issued to Jyllands-Posten.