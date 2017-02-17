Singer and priest Peter Skellern dies aged 69

Singer, composer and pianist Rev Peter Skellern has died aged 69, his family announced.

The You’re A Lady star passed away on Friday following a battle with brain cancer.

His family said: “Peter’s creativity in art, comedy and music stand as his legacy to love and laughter.

“The love he brought to us will continue to be shared with everyone through his music. We will miss him with all our hearts.”

Peter Skellern (PA)

The news comes months after he was ordained as a priest, following special permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Born in Bury, Lancashire, before later moving to Cornwall, Peter began his musical career at his local church and studied at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He began recording in the 1970s, releasing 14 albums and collaborating with fellow musician, Sir Richard Stilgoe.

Feel genuine sadness at death of Peter Skellern. His album with The Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a little masterpiece. Seriously good. — Antony Holt (@Hasselschmuck) February 17, 2017

Peter began ordination training – a dream since he was nine years old – almost three years ago.

He was then diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, but was encouraged to continue with his work.

Following his official ordination in October, he said: “For about a week I hung in this abyss and I just grabbed God.

“It was like that for about a week and then God closed the ground beneath me and I became resigned and happy and I have been like that ever since.”