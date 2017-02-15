Singer Alanis Morissette loses millions in burglary at her LA home

The home of singer Alanis Morissette has been targeted by thieves who stole two million dollars (£1.6 million) worth of jewellery and other valuables.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating the burglary which happened in the upmarket Brentwood area on February 9.

A force spokesman said: “Suspects took a safe with about two million dollars worth of jewellery and other items inside.

“There was also some property damage.”

Alanis Morissette (Yui Mok/PA)

Alanis, best known for her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, is married to rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway and the couple have two children together.

It is understood the family were not at home at the time of the burglary.

The incident comes a month after Alanis’ former business manager admitted stealing more than seven million dollars (£5.7 million) from the singer and other celebrities.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, was charged wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return for failing to disclose the embezzled funds to the tax authorities, US prosecutors said.

Alanis Morissette (Yui Mok/PA)

He admitted withdrawing about 4.8 million dollars of Alanis’ money without her knowledge between May 2010 and January 2014.

When confronted about the missing funds, Schwartz said the money was an investment in illegal marijuana growing businesses, which he later admitted was false.

He has agreed to plead guilty to the offences in a plea deal with prosecutors, the US Department of Justice said.