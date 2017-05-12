Sinead O’Connor is donating '30 years' of clothes to Irish transgender youth

Sinead O’Connor has taken to Facebook to announce that she is donating 30 years of her clothes and unused make-up to Irish transgender youth.

The singer has recently relocated to America and revealed that her dress size has gone “from ten to somewhere between twelve and thirteen”.

Because of this, she has decided to donate 30 years of her “ordinary clothes and unused make-up” to an Irish organization which provides clothing and make up for those youths born 'legally' male but wish to enjoy being female.

The 50-year-old also added that she was not aware of any such organization and asked if anyone did, could they post the contact info below.

Since then, a representative for Transgender Equality Network Ireland has been in contact with the singer.