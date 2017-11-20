Sinead Desmond steps down from Ireland AM after 11 years

TV3 has confirmed that Sinead Desmond has left Ireland AM after 11 years.

A statement issued by TV3 reads, "Sinead Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinead and wish her well for the future."

Desmond has been absent from the morning show, which she co-hosts with Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes, for the past two months and yesterday took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Thank you so much for all of the support today, it means a lot, I really appreciate it 😘💪 — Sinéad Desmond (@sineaddesmond) November 19, 2017

Several Irish stars have since taken to Twitter to wish her well in the future.

Sad to see you go. Always a very warm and kind interviewer — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 19, 2017

Best of everything in the future Sinead!will be the best decision you ever made ....Mark my words — Peter O Riordan (@PeterORIordan1) November 19, 2017

Yes she will be missed. She’s a brilliant presenter and one of the 1st people who made me feel welcome in @TV3Ireland. — Lucy Kennedy (@KennedyLucy) November 19, 2017

Shocked to learn that you were paid less, given that you are a trained journalist first and foremost, big presence on TV and consummate professional. — Eddie Hobbs (@RealEddieHobbs) November 19, 2017

The reasons behind her decision are still unknown.