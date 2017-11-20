Sinead Desmond steps down from Ireland AM after 11 years

TV3 has confirmed that Sinead Desmond has left Ireland AM after 11 years.

A statement issued by TV3 reads, "Sinead Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinead and wish her well for the future."

Desmond has been absent from the morning show, which she co-hosts with Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes, for the past two months and yesterday took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Several Irish stars have since taken to Twitter to wish her well in the future.

The reasons behind her decision are still unknown.
By Anna O'Donoghue

