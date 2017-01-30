Simon Helberg and Kerry Washington protested against the Muslim travel ban at the SAG Awards

Simon Helberg, the star of The Big Bang Theory and Florence Foster Jenkins, made his feelings clear when he attended the SAG Awards with his wife Jocelyn Towne, and they protested against Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Simon paired his forest green velvet tuxedo blazer with a sign that read “Refugees welcome” while Jocelyn wrote “Let Them In” across her chest.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Meanwhile Scandal star Kerry Washington also spoke out in solidarity of refugees on Instagram, explaining that she would be wearing a safety pin at the awards show.

She posted this picture on Instagram with the caption: “I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin”

Kerry wore the safety pin on the left shoulder of her white gown.

Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The ceremony was later packed full of political speeches, where winners railed against Trump’s ban and urged unity and tolerance.