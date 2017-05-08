Simon Delaney lands a role in Corrie

Irish actor Simon Delaney will join the cast of Corrie next month.

According to the Sunday World, Simon plays an Irish character and has already began filming some scenes.

Yes indeed, the rumours are true, I am heading to Manchester. This Thursday. For the United match. #amongstotherthings — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) May 8, 2017

Details of the 46-year-old's character have not been revealed yet but we have a feeling it has something to do with Keith Duffy’s former character, Ciaran Mccarthy.

In recent years, the actor has landed roles on The Good Wife, The Fall, Moone Boy, The Conjuring 2 and Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie.

Delany is also a recurring presenter on TV3.