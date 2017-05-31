Simon Cowell’s son Eric has inherited his dad’s knack for spotting talent

Simon Cowell’s three-year-old son is already following in his father’s footsteps, taking his seat on the America’s Got Talent judging panel.

Eric stole the show as he nestled on Cowell’s lap and started slamming his hand down on the red buzzer when he visited the set of the US talent show.

“Are you trying to do my job?” Cowell asked Eric, his son with partner Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell attends the event, Simon Cowell and The Dorchester treat children, supported by Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice, to Afternoon Tea, in London (Ian West/PA)

“Yes,” Eric replied as he carried on gleefully bashing the button.

“That’s my job!” declared Cowell, 57.

The star’s fellow panellist Heidi Klum leaned over and joked: “Just like your daddy!”

Cowell said in an interview with Extra TV that he trusts his son’s opinion when it comes to picking acts.

He said: “I watch him, and when he likes an act he’s normally right, and when an act’s a bit boring and he loses interest, he’s normally right.

“He loves pushing the buzzers. He’s got a real sense of it and he likes coming down.”