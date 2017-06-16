Simon Cowell to release charity single for Grenfell Tower victims

Simon Cowell has pledged to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire by releasing a charity single.

Simon has made a generous offer of help (Garrett White/PA)

The music mogul, who has signed the likes of One Direction, Little Mix and Fleur East to his Syco Music label, tweeted that he had been so affected by the tragedy that he wanted to be able to use his influence to help.

I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2017

We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2017

Simon is known for his support of various causes and charities, including being a patron of Together For Short Lives, a charity for children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

In 2010 he produced a charity single, Everybody Hurts, for the victims of the Haiti earthquake.

The REM hit was re-recorded by a host of stars including Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart, Cheryl, Michael Buble, Kylie Minogue and Susan Boyle.