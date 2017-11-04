Simon Cowell set for X Factor return after fall

Simon Cowell is expected to return to The X Factor tonight, sources have confirmed.

The judge, 58, missed last weekend’s ITV show after tumbling down the stairs of his London home.

But a source told the Press Association: “He’s 99% likely to be on the show tonight.

“He’s had a good recovery period and he was at the soundcheck on Thursday,” the source said, adding Cowell should be back “on top form”.

Cowell missed the first live programmes of the X Factor last Saturday and Sunday after fainting at his London mansion.

The star, dad to three-year-old son Eric, later told The Sun that doctors “think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.

“After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

Cowell said he went to get some some hot milk, but felt “really dizzy” on his way back upstairs.

He added: “Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon replaced Cowell, who is mentoring the groups this year, on Sunday’s ITV show.