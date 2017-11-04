Simon Cowell returns to X Factor after fall down the stairs

Simon Cowell has returned to the X Factor just over a week after he was hospitalised following a fall at his London home.

The judge had missed last week’s show launch and Sunday night’s second episode on medical advice after taking a tumble down the stairs.

Host Dermot O’Leary told viewers: “The boss is back Mr Simon Cowell,” adding: “It’s good to have you back.”

He had been replaced by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon but looked delighted to be back on Saturday night.

Cowell reportedly fainted at his London mansion before being rushed to hospital.

The star, dad to three-year-old son Eric, later told The Sun that doctors “think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.

“After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

Cowell said he went to get some some hot milk, but felt “really dizzy” on his way back upstairs.

He added: “Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs.”

He was photographed flashing a “thumbs up” when he returned home hours later.