Simon Cowell returns home after reported fall down stairs

Simon Cowell has returned home after reportedly being taken to hospital after falling down the stairs at his London home.

The X Factor judge was photographed returning to his house in the capital dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark jumper.

The accident happened just one day before the first live show of the current series of the ITV singing competition.

It is not yet known if it will impact the show.

Simon Cowell (Jon Super/PA)

Cowell, 58, was seen being transported from his house on a stretcher at around 8am on Friday morning and was wearing a neck brace, according to The Sun.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

“He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.

Representatives for Cowell and The X Factor have been contacted.