Simon Cowell misses second X Factor show

Simon Cowell had to miss the second X Factor live show as he continues to recover from a fall.

The judge, 58, sat out Saturday night’s first live programme after taking a tumble down the stairs at his London home on Friday.

On Sunday night it was announced that he would be absent again on medical advice, with Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon drafted in to fill in.

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary said at the start of the ITV show: “Unfortunately, on doctor’s orders Simon is still not well enough to be here.”

He then announced that Dixon would be taking his place as Cowell’s groups and Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs took to the stage.

Dixon filled in as a guest panellist during the early audition rounds and was a hit with viewers.

Cowell was taken to hospital on Friday after reportedly taking a tumble down the stairs as he went to get some hot milk.

He was photographed flashing a “thumbs up” when he returned home hours later.