Simon Cowell makes joke about Cheryl’s ex

Simon Cowell made a cheeky joke about Cheryl’s ex-husband as she returned to The X Factor.

The former X Factor judge helped Cowell choose his final three acts to take through to live shows at the Judges’ Houses stage of the series.

After a long day deliberating on which acts to keep in the competition, Cowell and Cheryl played a game of Stick On Your Head.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, they had to describe to each other which celebrity name is stuck on their forehead.

Cheryl did an impression of former X Factor singer Wagner.

Cheryl (Yui Mok/PA)

But after hearing her foreign accent, Cowell asked: “Your ex-husband?” referring to French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Cheryl, now a mother of one with Liam Payne, laughed off the joke and did an impression of Cowell.

Meanwhile, The X Factor was beaten in the ratings by Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average audience of 10.3 million viewers, with a peak audience of 11.2 million.

The X Factor was watched by 5.6 million viewers, with a peak of 6.2 million.