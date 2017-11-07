Simon Cowell feared broken neck after falling down the stairs

X Factor judge Simon Cowell has told of the moment he feared he had broken his neck after a fall down the stairs at his home.

The tumble forced him to spend a week off the ITV competition – during which time he was replaced by Alesha Dixon – before returning last weekend.

Now recovering from his injury, he told The Sun newspaper: “I was lying on my back thinking, ‘I hope I haven’t broken my neck’.

Simon Cowell returned to The X Factor at the weekend (Jon Super/PA)

“But the NHS staff were the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely. Fortunately it was all fine.”

He has yet to tell his three-year-old son Eric about the accident, and confessed: “He probably would have told me off, and I didn’t want to worry him.”

Cowell, 58, was taken to hospital after the fall, but returned home hours later.

He previously told the publication that doctors suspected he had “fainted” due to “low blood pressure”.

This weekend’s stage of the The X Factor saw Tracyleanne Jefford eliminated from the competition.