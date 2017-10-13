Sienna Miller stands ‘in absolute solidarity’ with Harvey Weinstein accusers

Sienna Miller has said Harvey Weinstein never made sexual advances towards her as she became the latest actress to speak about allegations facing the producer.

The British star told fans she stands “in absolute solidarity” with those actresses who have publicly accused the movie mogul of rape and sexual assault.

Writing on Instagram, Miller said: “Having worked many times with the Weinstein Company, I feel compelled to comment on the horrendous allegations that have come to light over the past few days.

“I was fortunate to never have been subjected to sexual harassment or advances by Harvey Weinstein, but I stand in absolute solidarity with those who were.”

She added: “Emma Thompson put it perfectly when she said, ‘What we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only ok, but is also represented by the most powerful man in the world right now’.”

Penelope Cruz and Gal Gadot also spoke out over the allegations facing Weinstein on Friday, with Cruz saying she “didn’t know that side” of the producer.

She wrote on Instagram: “The stories that came out over the last few days about Harvey Weinstein have left me feeling extremely sad and shocked.

“Obviously I didn’t know that side of him. We have worked together on different films and even if he has been respectful to me and I personally have never witnessed such behaviour, I need to express my support to the women that have had such horrible experiences.

“They have shown great bravery by talking. That kind of abuse of power is absolutely unacceptable. We all, women and men, need to teach future generations about the power of respect and support for one another.”

Gadot posted: “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out.

“Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”

The trio join a growing list of Hollywood stars to speak out, with Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio among those addressing the allegations which have rocked the film world over the past seven days.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman has said in a statement: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”