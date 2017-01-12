Sienna Miller admits Irish accent difficulty in Live By Night

Sienna Miller has said it was “hard work” mastering an Irish accent for her new film Live By Night.

The British actress plays Emma Gould in the Ben Affleck-directed period drama about an Irish immigrant living in Boston in the 1920s.

But she has said she struggled with the dialect because she had to take several other things into account regarding her character’s backstory.

Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images)

Sienna told the Press Association: “It was hard because it’s so specific and regional and I had to bear in mind that she’d been living in Boston for 15 years, and what that would have done to the voice bearing in mind the period.

“Everybody spoke in a different way then, so there were lots of inflections we messed around with and really tried to finesse but it was a lot of hard work.”

Set in the prohibition era in the US city, the movie sees Sienna – the mistress of an Irish mob boss – engage in a passionate affair with Joe, played by Ben, who has just returned from combat in the First World War.

Sienna, 35, said that she was not sought out for the role by Ben, and that she had to go through the audition process as normal despite having an inkling that the actor-director might have been considering her already.

She said: “I auditioned twice. I sent two different tapes and we’d had a history and I knew (Ben) was supportive. I felt like I was definitely somebody he was considering but I auditioned.”

Sienna also described working with Ben, 44, both on and off screen as “seamless”.

Ben wrote, directed, produced and starred in Live By Night, which has received mixed reviews from critics following the success of his Oscar-winning 2012 film Argo.

Sienna said: “I can imagine it can be very weird but it felt totally seamless.

“I’d done it once before with Steve Buscemi; he and I did a film together and both of them just managed … Ben could be … he’ll be Joe in a scene and you don’t feel like you don’t have a scene partner and then we’ll do it a few times and then he’ll go to the monitor and watch it and finesse it and just manages to do it seamlessly.”

Ben said that working on the film in such an involved way was “a lot to take on” and that he had had a lot of “sleepless nights”, but that he learned from his previous efforts, including Argo and 2010′s The Town.

He said: “It was a lot to take on. I wouldn’t have been able to make this movie until I’d made the three previous (films).

“It was very elaborate and complicated and had to be designed well in advance but I was working with some great actors and great technicians.”

Live By Night opens in cinemas on January 13 in the UK.