Sia defies paps by posting nude photo of herself online

Back to Showbiz Home

Australian singer Sia has posted a naked photo of herself on Twitter after discovering that someone was trying to sell nude snaps of her.

The 41-year-old beat them to it writing, 'save your money - here it is for free'.

Sia is usually extremely private, keeping her face hidden behind wigs and hats.
KEYWORDS: Sia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz