Sia defies paps by posting nude photo of herself online
Australian singer Sia has posted a naked photo of herself on Twitter after discovering that someone was trying to sell nude snaps of her.
The 41-year-old beat them to it writing, 'save your money - here it is for free'.
Sia is usually extremely private, keeping her face hidden behind wigs and hats.
Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy— sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017
