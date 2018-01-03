Shonda Rhimes confirms Scandal – How To Get Away With Murder crossover

Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder will get a special crossover episode.

Shonda Rhimes, who produces both shows, confirmed the news on Twitter, referring to the event as How To Get Away With Scandal.

Kerry Washington and Viola Davis, the stars of both shows, hinted a crossover was on the cards when they both shared pictures on Instagram of themselves in character on the sets of the other.

Washington posed as Olivia Pope in the halls of the court frequented by Davis’s lawyer Annalise Keating, while Davis posed on the Scandal set of the Oval Office.

Washington wrote: “Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you? A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:00am PST

Davis captioned her shot: “Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!”

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Both shows are produced by Rhimes for US network ABC.

Addressing the How To Get Away With Murder showrunner Pete Nowalk, she wrote: “People. It’s happening. @petenowalk, you ready for this? #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”

She also shared a screenshot of a script in which Pope and Keating meet.

Nowalk replied: “Let’s do this @shondarhimes.”

Scandal, which airs on Sky Living in the UK alongside How To Get Away With Murder, is in the midst of its final series.