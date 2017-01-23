Shocker! CBB fans take Kim's side in her row with Nicola

Back to Showbiz Home

Nicola McLean faced a backlash on social media after commenting on the fact Kim Woodburn doesn’t have children during a row in the CBB house.

The model and the cleaning guru were locked in yet another war of words after nominations and at one point Kim told Nicola to grow up, because she was a mum.

Kim Woodburn (Channel 5)

Nicola screamed back: “And you’re not, that’s your problem. If you want to go low, I’ll go lower.”

Her words have bombed on Twitter, because there have been reports that Kim once had a stillborn baby.

Nicola does not apparently know Kim’s history, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from weighing in.

Many viewers are now hoping that Nicola gets her marching orders at the next eviction.

So are Nicola’s days in the house numbered?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Kim Woodburn, Nicola McLean

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz