Shocker! CBB fans take Kim's side in her row with Nicola

Nicola McLean faced a backlash on social media after commenting on the fact Kim Woodburn doesn’t have children during a row in the CBB house.

The model and the cleaning guru were locked in yet another war of words after nominations and at one point Kim told Nicola to grow up, because she was a mum.

Kim Woodburn (Channel 5)

Nicola screamed back: “And you’re not, that’s your problem. If you want to go low, I’ll go lower.”

Her words have bombed on Twitter, because there have been reports that Kim once had a stillborn baby.

Nicola does not apparently know Kim’s history, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from weighing in.

Kim is and will always be a mum. She gave birth to a still born baby at the age of 23. Nicola is a sink plug hole sludge. @NicolaMcLean #cbb — WILDFIRE (@FingerInYourPie) January 23, 2017

Nicola always preaching that she's the nicest housemate yet makes a nasty comment about Kim, who had a stillborn baby, not being a mum #cbb — alr (@cliffordxal) January 23, 2017

Not Kim fan but low blow from Nicola re not being mum. Kim delivered her dead baby alone in tragic circumstances when v young. #cbb #bbuk — Gordon Cree (@creemusic) January 23, 2017

Nicola showing her true colours. Kim lost a stillborn baby, & Nicola just mouthes off at her. Surprised Kim kept her cool tbh. #CBB — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) January 23, 2017

I wonder if Nicola feels great boasting about Kim not being a Mum despite the fact Kim Burried a Still born baby at the Age of 23 #CBB — Bee (@_SassyBelle) January 23, 2017

Many viewers are now hoping that Nicola gets her marching orders at the next eviction.

really hope Nicola is evicted tomorrow what a disgusting comment #CBB — precious (@99sskam) January 23, 2017

Nicola is vile, hope she gets evicted tomorrow #CBB — Stacey (@stacey_louiseox) January 23, 2017

So are Nicola’s days in the house numbered?