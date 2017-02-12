Shock as Des Bishop crashes out of Dancing With The Stars competition

Valentine's is a time for love, but it's also a time for broken hearts as Des Bishop and Giula Dotta leave Dancing With The Stars.

The pair impressed the judges, scoring a respectable eight across the board, but it wasn't enough for the public to keep them in the competition.

Des and Guila were joined in the bottom three this week by Des Cahill and Karen, and Denise McCormack and her partner Ryan McShane.

Fans were disappointed in the pairs departure.

Well jaysus to say my mother is fucking disgusted with that is the understatement of the century.

I'm a bit frightened in fact.#DWTSIrl — Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) February 12, 2017

No way did des bishop deserve to leave. Judges should get to save someone cos we can't trust the public to vote for the best #DWTSIrl — J-mo (@jennifermahon84) February 12, 2017

This bishop here thinks you, another Bishop, were robbed @Desbishop #DWTSIrl — paul colton (@b2dac) February 12, 2017

Boo's from audience as easily most entertaining couple tonight falls victim to public vote. #DWTSIrl @Desbishop played a blinder pic.twitter.com/GBJsXJCgVi — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) February 12, 2017

