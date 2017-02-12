Shock as Des Bishop crashes out of Dancing With The Stars competition

Valentine's is a time for love, but it's also a time for broken hearts as Des Bishop and Giula Dotta leave Dancing With The Stars.

The pair impressed the judges, scoring a respectable eight across the board, but it wasn't enough for the public to keep them in the competition.

Des and Guila were joined in the bottom three this week by Des Cahill and Karen, and Denise McCormack and her partner Ryan McShane.

Fans were disappointed in the pairs departure.

By Greg Murphy

