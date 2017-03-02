Shirley MacLaine 'processing the horror' of brother Warren Beatty's Oscar mix-up

Shirley MacLaine says she is “processing the horror” of the Oscar best picture gaffe involving her younger brother Warren Beatty.

The 82-year-old actress was in the audience at the Dolby Theatre when La La Land was mistakenly named winner of the award instead of Moonlight.

Shirley, who had presented best foreign language film, said she tried to call her brother, 79, after the show but he did not answer his phone.

Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She told USA Today: “I think we’re all processing the horror of it. I’m still dealing with it.

“I’m concerned with how (Warren) must have felt being so close to him.

“I’m three years older and I’m protective. We know how difficult it was for him, but it was also for me.”

After failing to reach Warren, Shirley spoke to his wife, actress Annette Bening, but declined to reveal details of their conversation.

La La Land producer Jordon Horowitz, Warren Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars mix-up (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She said it would be “wonderful” if Warren was asked to hand out the best picture award at next year’s Oscars to make up for the error.

“The one thing you learned about what occurred at the Oscars is that every instant of life is important,” Shirley added.

“And anything like that can happen to you, driving in a car, leading a seminar, working at your desk and presenting an award.”

Shirley MacLaine (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Warren, who presented the award alongside his Bonnie And Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway, was given the card for actress in a leading role rather than the best picture winner.

After the ceremony, he urged the organisers of the Oscars to “publicly clarify” the reasons for the envelope mix-up which led to the highest-profile fiasco in the ceremony’s history.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs has since said two accountants, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who were responsible for the error will never work at the Oscars again.