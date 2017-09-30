Shirley Ballas tears up over Simon Rimmer’s Hillsborough Strictly dance

New Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas failed to fight back tears after Simon Rimmer’s emotional dance to You’ll Never Walk Alone, the song associated with the Hillsborough tragedy.

The Sunday Brunch presenter and chef, 54, witnessed the 1989 incident, which saw 96 people lose their lives when crowds were crushed at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Rimmer – a lifelong Liverpool fan – danced a waltz with his professional partner Karen Clifton to the song and, while he made some mistakes with his technique, Ballas was in awe of his performance.

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

“The emotion, I think, came over you and I felt that.”

Rimmer, who last week received 17 points from the judges, was given 19 points.

After the dance, he told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman that he felt he had “let Karen down” and that he thought he got his “hold wrong at the end”.