Shirley Ballas shares fitness tips as she gets in dancing form for Strictly

Incoming Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is inspiring her fans to get into dancefloor form, months ahead of the show.

The former ballroom champion, 56, shared pictures of herself getting stuck into a session of Bikram yoga – also known as hot yoga – as part of her four-week “fitness journey”.

Love sharing my fitness journey with you all! pic.twitter.com/XxeVHsVu2R — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) July 20, 2017

Posting a photo of herself in a deep stretch on Twitter, she wrote: “Love sharing my fitness journey with you all!”

Known by her fans as the Queen of Latin, the Merseyside dancer will step into the dancing shoes of Len Goodman, who quit the BBC1 show after 12 years at the end of the last series.

More than 20 years after retiring from competition, Ballas this week launched her 28-day regime to get into shape before filming starts for this year’s competition.

Starting my 28 day #fitness journey today, I want to be at my best before I start @bbcstrictly in my motherland Great Britain x A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Earlier this year it was announced that she would be joining the panel alongside Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli for the next season, beating other tipped contenders Anton du Beke, Brendan Cole and Karen Hardy.

Ballas said at the time that she was “over the moon” with her new job and could not wait to get started.

Strictly returns this autumn on BBC1 for its 15th series.