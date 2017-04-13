Shia LaBeouf spends month in remote Lapland cabin for art project

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf has cut himself off from other people to live in an isolated cabin for a month.

The Transformers actor has moved to Lapland for a new art project, entitled #Alonetogether.

Shia LaBeouf (Shia David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

The 30-year-old’s only point of contact with the outside world is the ability to respond to text communication from visitors to an art gallery.

The two other members of Shia’s art collective, Manchester-born Luke Turner and Nastja Ronkko, are also spending time in their own secluded cabins in Lapland.

A cabin has been installed in the Kiasma contemporary art museum in Helsinki, Finland, where visitors can send texts to the trio, who can also respond to museum-goers but not each other.

The art collective’s messages are being streamed on the museum’s website.

Shia’s recent art project saw the American Honey actor chanting “He will not divide us” in front of a live camera, following Donald Trump’s first day as US president.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE



Foundation for Art and Creative Technology pic.twitter.com/gi7qOS1QLm — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) March 22, 2017

The performance art project was intended to last four years but New York City’s Museum Of The Moving Image closed the work, citing “serious public safety hazards”.

It said the “engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation” had become “a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent”.

Shia was arrested in January after an altercation outside the museum.