Shia LaBeouf released following ‘public drunkenness’ arrest

Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting a 7,000-dollar (£5,400) bond on charges of public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old actor was arrested at 4am on Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.

In addition to the public drunkenness charge, he was also arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Shia LaBeouf (Ian West/PA)

Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past.

He is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson.