Shia LaBeouf faces €2k fine, community service and anger management after pleading guilty to obstruction
25/10/2017 - 08:52:58Back to Showbiz Home
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been fined almost €2,000 and ordered to do community service and an anger management course.
The Transformers star pleaded guilty to obstruction after being arrested in a hotel lobby in the US state of Georgia in July.
At the time, he apologised on Twitter, saying he was 'deeply ashamed'.
July 12, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here