Shia LaBeouf faces €2k fine, community service and anger management after pleading guilty to obstruction

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been fined almost €2,000 and ordered to do community service and an anger management course.

The Transformers star pleaded guilty to obstruction after being arrested in a hotel lobby in the US state of Georgia in July.

At the time, he apologised on Twitter, saying he was 'deeply ashamed'.
