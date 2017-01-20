Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith launch anti-Donald Trump live stream

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith have launched a four-year-long live stream, protesting at the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the US.

The pair set up the new art project, titled He Will Not Divide Us, to coincide with the event.

(He Will Not Divide.us)

Broadcast from a camera mounted outside the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York, the live stream invites members of the public to deliver the phrase, “he will not divide us” and will run for the duration of Trump’s first term.

Jaden was the first to appear on the live stream, where he was joined by dozens of people, one holding an “abort Trump” poster.
