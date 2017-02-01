She's saved 2017! Fans and stars hail Beyonce's pregnancy announcement

Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and for that, the internet is incredibly thankful.

At a time when politics is at the front of everyone’s minds, the superstar singer’s amazing revelation has encouraged people to believe that – you know what – 2017 might not be that bad after all.

The 35-year-old singer shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a stunning shot of herself, bare bump on full display, along with a message of pure joy from herself and husband Jay Z.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Unsurprisingly, her fans – her Beyhive members, if you will – were up in arms about the news, and many believe that Beyonce dropped her baby bombshell to save the year from being as bad as 2016.

*50 years from now*



Child: Dad what was 2017 like



Me: Well we almost had a nuclear holocaust but then Beyoncé had twins and saved us all — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 1, 2017

VERY OLD ME, TO MY GREAT-GRANDKIDS: The year was 2017, and we thought it was the end, but then Beyoncé announced her twins. — Emily Arata (@aratatweets) February 1, 2017

EVERYONE STOP BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS

2017 IS SAVED 👏👏👏 — Kathryn Poe (@Poements) February 1, 2017

Thank God for Beyoncé taking the reigns on 2017. — ASH LEÓN (@theAshLeon) February 1, 2017

And Beyoncé singlehandedly saves 2017. — Victoria J. (@thecapitalv) February 1, 2017

Everyone: 2017 is hell I can't take this



Beyoncé: I'm on it — Kate (@katethewasp) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé just made my 2017 a lil brighter!!! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/Ow7ZZO0xYS — yabi (@yabrizzle) February 1, 2017

Beyonce did this for us y'all. She knows it's been a rough couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/mof5WB29H4 — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) February 1, 2017

It was certainly a welcome relief from politics.

20 second break from politics, Beyoncé pregnant wth TWINS?! pic.twitter.com/WyuPXnm8a5 — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. Please let this dominate the news instead of politics. 🙏 — conner (@connerchmbrln) February 1, 2017

Beyonce announces she is pregnant with twins and suddenly my newsfeed in no longer all about politics pic.twitter.com/infO5J4ArF — HaleyL (@TheRealityDiva) February 1, 2017

Leave it to Beyoncé to change the conversation, Facebook and twitter went from anti trump rants to "queen bey" — älly (@Ally_Crupi) February 1, 2017

But of course there were still some chances to blend some Donald Trump meme goodness into the Beyonce news.

Boy does Beyoncé know how to announce a pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/pTKFevDitw — Travon Free (@Travon) February 1, 2017

Celebrities left, right and centre were lining up to congratulate Beyonce, including Rita Ora.

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT W TWINS

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT W TWINS

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT W TWINS

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT W TWINS

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT W TWINS — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 1, 2017

Many people were overjoyed that Bey had chosen the first day of Black History Month in the US to make her big announcement.

Beyoncé is PREGNANT with TWINS! Happy BLACK History Month. We are off to a great start. 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/DkOPyXxbRV — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) February 1, 2017

Wow. Day one of Black History Month 2017 and Beyoncé has informed us that she will be blessing the world with two more mini-Beys. pic.twitter.com/qqEVBIBdCc — Dani (@indy_joness) February 1, 2017

Beyonce really did bless the first day of black history month. <3 — Drew Neal (@_nealyy) February 1, 2017

@Beyonce thank you for ushering us into black history month on a high note. — LaurenAtkinsonTaylor (@MrsLo_Taylor) February 1, 2017

Yes, Beyonce. Yes.