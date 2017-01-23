Sherlock fans left disappointed after surprise fourth episode rumours prove to be false

The BBC’s latest Sunday night drama has aired, angering Sherlock fans who were eagerly expecting a secret episode.

Apple Tree Yard – a raunchy new show in which Emily Watson stars as a middle-aged scientist whose life spirals out of control when she embarks on an impulsive affair – collected rave reviews from TV critics.

But despite what the experts said, Sherlock fans were left disappointed as they believed the new show was actually a cover for a fourth episode of the detective drama, which closed its fourth series last week.

@edwardnashtonq conspiracy theory was that Apple Tree Yard was the 4th Sherlock ep except it wasn't, its a genuine BBC show on @ 9pm Sundays — Lucky💚💜 (@LuckyNygma) January 23, 2017

Guessing Apple Tree Yard was not actually a secret 4th Sherlock episode then? 😩 — Karrise Willetts (@kapeeech) January 22, 2017

why was apple tree yard not a secret fourth episode of sherlock — greggie (@PADMESANAKlN) January 22, 2017

Apple Tree Yard “was not worthy” of Sherlock’s spot, said one viewer, desperate for a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch or Martin Freeman.

@BBCOne sherlock is a MUCH MUCH MUCH better show than Apple Tree Yard and Sherlock has actual romance and chemistry in it. — Anna | What's TFP?? (@piningsherlocck) January 22, 2017

apple tree yard isn't worthy of sherlock's spot — ㅤ (@stevbuckies) January 22, 2017

Imagine: apple tree yard stops in the middle of the episode, the screen turns black, the Sherlock theme starts playing and episode 4 begins — Salina | SH s4🔫🐘 (@touchof_fangirl) January 22, 2017

when apple tree yard is actually apple tree yard and not sherlock episode 4 pic.twitter.com/QiVQcEHbhd — sophie (@sophiedunseith) January 22, 2017

Basically, Twitter on Sunday night was half angry Sherlockers moaning and half people enjoying the Sherlockers’ misery.

Apple Tree Yard is an absolute embarrassment after sherlock. No chemistry, uninteresting characters, straight sex within MINUTES. Wow — lia (@halfbakedcake) January 22, 2017

BBC Support: How can I help you?

Sherlock fan: I'd like to complain about Apple Tree Yard

BBC: What's wrong?

Fan: It's not Sherlock

BBC: ... — abigbatchofcumber (@bigbatchofcumbr) January 22, 2017

I tried to read some tweets about Apple Tree Yard but it's just a bunch of angry Sherlock fans. Twitter. — Freckled Fate 🌱 (@Trishie_D) January 22, 2017

Favourite thing: Half of the Sherlock fandom watched Apple Tree Yard hoping it would be a 4th episode 😂 — Mia♡ (@ItsMiaHere) January 23, 2017

The Sherlock series finale earlier this month was called both “a treat” and “a flailing, noxious mess” by critics.

The Final Problem could have been Benedict’s last outing as Sherlock Holmes, as he and Martin are much in demand in Hollywood and it is unknown whether they will reprise their roles.